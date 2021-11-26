Bartholomew County deputies in search of missing two-year-old

Columbus, Ind. — At approximately 5:59 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Blessing Road for a truck that was located near the east fork of White River by duck hunters.

The hunters found the truck submerged with a person inside. The occupant was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for hypothermia.

It was later learned that the individual had his two-year-old daughter with him, Emma.

Both individuals were last seen Wednesday, November 24th at 12:00 p.m.

Emma is described as being two years of age, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black with a cream-colored jacket with butterflies on it.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update once we have further information.