HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Just like football and basketball, baseball has its own slice of history in Indiana.

Dating back to the 19th century, the first recorded baseball game in Indiana took place in 1858, and by the late 1800s, baseball became a popular pastime throughout the state.

Indiana is home to several minor league teams, including the Indianapolis Indians, founded in 1902 and still in operation today.

The former home of the Indianapolis Indians until 1996, Bush Stadium, was opened in 1931. At the time, it was considered one of the largest and most modern minor league baseball stadiums in the country at the time.

Bosse Field in Evansville is another stadium with a long history. Opened in 1915, it is the third oldest ballpark still in regular use for professional baseball behind Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. Bosse Field was also featured in the 1992 movie, A League of Their Own.

Indiana also is home to some of the best baseball players the game has known. Listed are some of those players, their position(s) and who they played for.