Battery allegations lead to methamphetamine arrest of a Loogootee woman

MARTIN CO, Ind (WEHT) On September 23, officers were flagged down by a woman claiming she had just been battered at a home south of Loogootee.

After speaking with the victim, officers went to home and spoke with the alleged suspect, who was identified as Carolyn Shipp.

Officers say Shipp allowed them inside where they saw what they believed was methamphetamine and paraphernalia in plain sight. She was detained and taken to the Martin County Security Center when she refused to let officers search her home.

After a search warrant was granted by Judge Lynne Ellis, officers found and seized six grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, scale, baggies, syringe, marijuana, and paraphernalia.

Shipp is facing four felony charges and three misdemeanor charges.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: