Bedding manufacturer offers jobs for new Indiana plant

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A bedding manufacturer announced it will employ about 300 workers at a new plant in central Indiana.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., the makers of the Tempur-Pedic mattress, says it will build a foam pouring plant in Crawfordsville.

The company says that construction of the Crawfordsville plant is expected to begin late this year and that’s when hiring will begin as well. They also say the plant will employ about 300 workers by the end of 2025.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based company says management, supervisory, administrative and staff positions will be available.