INDIANA (WANE) — Indiana is best known for many things, specifically Hoosiers’ love of basketball, but rankings reveal that it may not be the best state to call home.

In a study completed by U.S. News and World Report, Indiana was revealed to be ranked 29 out of 50 states in best states overall. Indiana has seen a climb from its previous 32 ranking in 2021, but how does the Hoosier state actually compare?

First, let’s break down how the states were ranked. In the study, U.S. News data analyst Christopher Wolf and data editor Julia Haines compared the 50 states across 71 metrics in eight different categories. The basis of this data was to determine how well states serve their residents. These categories and their associated weights determined the state’s overall ranking;

Healthcare: 15.97%

Education: 15.94%

Economy: 13.36%

Infrastructure: 12.93%

Opportunity: 12.29%

Fiscal Stability: 11.36%

Crime & Corrections: 9.16%

Natural Environment: 8.99%

While the Hoosier state did come in at 29, some individual rankings were better than others.

Healthcare

Indiana’s overall ranking for healthcare was 43 out of the 50 states. Data shows that 10.1% of the population of Indiana, a total of 6,933,037 as of early 2023, are without health insurance compared to the national average of 12.2%. That means nearly 700,000 Hoosiers are without health insurance, making them less likely to attend preventative care or regular doctor appointments due to cost. Indiana also has a low ranking overall in healthcare access, quality and overall public health, making healthcare one of the top reasons for Indiana’s low rating.

Crime and Corrections

In Crime and Corrections, Indiana ranks 22 out of the 50 states. In Indiana, the incarceration rate is 335 per 100,000 residents, compared to the national average of 307. The rate of juveniles incarcerated is also higher than the national average of 66 at 109 per 100,000 juveniles. The violent crime rate is also down in comparison to the national average making Indiana have a higher public safety rating than half the U.S. states.

Education

Indiana’s overall education ranking was 17 out of the 50 states, making education and opportunity the only categories to make the top 20 across the best states. Indiana is ranked number 7 in Pre-K through 12 grade with a high school graduation rate of 90.9%, 4% above the national average. Higher education takes the 28th spot on the ranking list, even with Hoosiers saving by having lower debt at graduation.

Overall Indiana’s categories offer an average rating of 29, but what state took the number one spot? The state claiming the top spot for 2023 is Utah also claiming the top spots in two categories, fiscal stability and economy. Coming in at number 2 is the state of Washington, which took no top spots in any categories but maintained a top 20 spot in all but one category. Interested in seeing the rest of the rankings? Head to U.S. News and World Report’s website for the full list of the best states of 2023.