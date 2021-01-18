Biden taps IU law professor Janet McCabe for No.2 EPA post

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is nominating an Indiana University law professor to be the second-in-command at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Biden’s office announced Friday that Janet McCabe, a professor of practice at the IU Robert McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis, has been nominated to be deputy EPA administrator.

The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

McCabe previously served as acting assistant administrator of the Office of Air and Radiation at the EPA under former President Barack Obama from July 2013 to January 2017. She also has been air director at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)