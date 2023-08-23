FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As Hoosiers head back to school and dream of next year’s March Madness, here’s Goodreads BIG TEN for books set in Indiana.

10. Spook House by Michael West

This haunting tale is the third book of the Harmony, Indiana series following a fictional town that has had many close calls with the other side. This book focuses on a farmhouse and the farmer that used to live within and how a once-closed gate will soon open, ready to unleash itself on the town.

9. Christmas After All: The Great Depression Diary of Minnie Swift by Kathryn Lasky

This fiction journal follows eleven-year-old Minnie Swift and how her family dealt with the difficult times during the Depression and the impact of a Texas orphan on their Christmas celebration.

8. Cinema of Shadows by Michael West

Professor Geoffrey Burke and his Parapsychology students have come to Harmony, Indiana in hopes to prove the local theatre is in fact haunted. They soon discover that the hauntings are true, and not just confined to the screen.

7. Running Out of Time by Margaret Peterson Haddix

After Diptheria takes over her small town of Clifton, IN, and threatens the lives of all the children, Jessie is sent to search for help. What she instead discovers beyond the walls of her city may be far worse. Can she get help before the children of Clifton, and Jessie herself, run out of time?

6. A Christmas Story by Jean Shepard

Similar to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story, this book unravels the short stories the movie was created around. From the lavish leg lamp to the infamous Red Ryder BB gun these short stories explore the personal recollection of movie writer Jean Shepard’s short stories that went on to be Ralphie’s.

5. We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves by Karen Joy Fowler

This story follows the Cooke Family, a Midwest middle-class family of four with a focus on Rosemary who begins her story in the middle. “Until Fern’s expulsion…,” Rosemary says, “she was my twin, my funhouse mirror, my whirlwind other half and I loved her.” The book looks to dissect family dynamics and memory while exploring the interesting world of American university in the 90s.

4. All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven

Finch and Violet met on the ledge of the bell tower at school, unclear of who saves whom. The two pair up on the project to discover the “natural wonders” of Indiana which leads to the discovery of Finch’s closed-off nature and Violet’s countdown to escape the town and grief of the death of her sister.

3. Indy Writes Books: A Book Lover’s Anthology by Dan Wakefield and John Green

This book is a collection of works from writers all across Indianapolis. From poets to authors to even puzzle makers this book celebrates 27 individuals with significant connections to Indiana. Proceeds of this collection support the Indianapolis adult literacy program, Indy Reads.

2. The Wide Game by Michael West

With the idea of his wife at play to attend his 10-year high school reunion, Paul Rice returns to his hometown of Harmony, Indiana. Discovering that he is still haunted by the memories of his town Paul meets up with his friends who shared the similar experience of the Wide Game. They soon discover that this haunting game is still at play and they will have be participate one last time.

1. The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Hazel has always been deemed terminal, never considered anything even with the tumor-shrinking medical miracle. After her mother encourages her to find friends through her cancer, Hazal meets Augustus Waters at Cancer Kid Support Group, and her once terminal story becomes completely rewritten.