Bill that would change election laws heads to House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – A bill that would change Indiana’s election laws is heading to the full House floor. S 353 adds more ID requirements for absentee ballots and would have made it so only the General Assembly could change election policies.

The committee removed that limitation so that the governor or local election offices could change the time, place, or manner of an election. They also approved an amendment so that voters will only have to submit an ID number for online ballot applications.

If you apply in person, the clerk will be able to use your signature.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)