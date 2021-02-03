Bill that would delay IN schools starting to be studied

Ind. (WEHT) — The push in Indiana to move the start of the school is getting another look.

Supporters say students should not hear the school bell ring before Labor Day — but that change will not come anytime soon — if at all. It has been debated and defeated several times in the legislature– but this time, the bill may have some support.

Supporters say the August start dates take summers away from kids, hurt business and run up school utility bills. Opponents of the idea say the start of the school year should be decided by local school boards – not the state.

Senate Bill 124 passed out of the Senate Education Committee 13-0.

The two sides have decided to compromise and take a year to study the issue more. Originally, the bill would have called for the new start date to go into effect in the 2022-2023 school year.

The study committee will report back to the General Assembly next year with a recommendation on whether to change the start date for school.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)