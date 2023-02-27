HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A bill that would have made school board elections in Indiana partisan died in the House on Monday.
The deadline to pass House Bill 1428 was February 27, however the bill was not voted on and died during the session. The bill would have allowed school board candidates to be nominated and elected through a partisan process as other elected candidates are nominated and elected.
Mike Schmuhl, the Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, issued a statement saying that it is important for Indiana to keep school boards nonpartisan and focused on improving schools for the benefit of every student. Schmuhl’s statement can be read below:
It’s good news to hear that the efforts by the Republican supermajority to make school board elections partisan have failed. Democrats believe that such a move would have divided our communities and put politics ahead of the education of our kids.
Unfortunately, this attempt by statehouse Republicans to politicize our schools is not isolated. The INGOP has joined a national strategy to politicize our classrooms by banning books, focusing on ‘anti-CRT’ legislation, and promoting divisive agendas. This kind of partisan approach is harmful to the education of our children and the unity of our communities.
It’s crucial that Indiana keep our school boards nonpartisan and focused on improving our schools for the benefit of every student. Democratic lawmakers stood up for the integrity of our school board elections, and our party will continue to advocate for policies that put the needs of our children and families above politics.Mike Schmuhl, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party