MARION CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A county in Indiana got hit with the bird flu.

BOAH says on June 30, a hobby/non-poultry flock in Marion County tested positive for the H5 avian influenza virus. The small, hobby flock consisted of a goose and a chicken. The goose was tested after two wild birds on the property tested positive for bird flu. A surveillance zone is being established.

BOAH staff will be reaching out to poultry owners within the surveillance zone to schedule testing as part of required area surveillance. As for the previous bird flu sites, the nine commercial farms have been cleared to restock with poultry. All nine flocks have completed required virus elimination activities and observed a fallow period.

BOAH says nine commercial flocks became infected, but as of June 30, all flocks in Dubois, Greene, and Elkhart counties have had control areas lifted. In terms of infected hobby flocks, in Johnson county one flock’s surveillance zone was lifted, while in Allen County three flocks had a lifted surveillance zone. Marion County is the newest addition to the bird flu pandemic.