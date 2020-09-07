Bloomington police investigating suspected triple murder, suicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WXIN) — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) is investigating what officials believe is a murder-suicide involving four people.

According to BPD, around 10:17 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 2600 block of S. Olcott Blvd. for a welfare check on the occupants of a residence.

Police said a complaint was received by a woman stating she went to the home to pick up her friend but no one answered the door after she knocked.

The woman then used a key to enter and found her friend, who appeared to be dead in a room, then left the home and called 911.

Officers arrived, entered the residence and found four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds, according to BPD.

Officials said evidence at the scene “indicated that a 61 year-old man had shot and killed his 54 year-old wife, his 26 year-old daughter, and his 18 year-old son before shooting himself.”

The motive for the shootings is currently unknown and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton shared the following statement:

“All of Bloomington mourns today, after we lost a family in an apparent triple homicide and suicide. My wife Dawn and I are heartbroken and extend our sympathy to the relatives, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and classmates of the family we have lost. The tragic loss of these four fellow Bloomingtonians comes as a horrible shock during an already challenging year when family or private struggles may remain even harder to see than usual. “It reminds us how important it is to take care of each other — to offer a helping hand, a listening ear, or a sturdy shoulder to family, friends, or neighbors. It reminds us how much we share in common and how fragile life can be. It reminds us that if any of us is having a rough time, facing overwhelming challenges, or feeling unable to cope, there are places to get help and support. “Reach out to friends, professionals, or social service agencies, for example at Helping Bloomington Monroe, where you can find many options for counseling, financial assistance, and many other services. “If you are or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately. In this devastating moment, let Bloomington come together as one family, and remember we are here to take care of one another.”

(This story was originally published on Sept. 6, 2020)