Body found 33 years ago in Indiana was Illinois woman

KENTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A body found more than 30 years ago in a northwestern Indiana wildlife area has been identified as that of an Illinois woman.

Newton County Coroner Scott McCord says the body of 24-year-old Jennifer Noreen Denton of Joliet, Illinois, was discovered by a fisherman along Beaver Creek in the Willow Slough State Fish and Wildlife Area on Oct. 8, 1988. She had been shot in the head and her body burned using old tires and tree limbs.

Denton’s body was found with that of Selease “Tony” Sherrod. He also had been shot and his body burned.