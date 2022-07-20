DEARBORN CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Conservation Officers say an investigation has been opened after a man died in the Ohio River.

On Tuesday around 10:38 a.m., conservation officers responded to the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg for a man that went underwater and never resurfaced.

Witnesses told authorities they saw the victim struggling so they tried to throw him floatation devices before he went under. Emergency personnel responded and quickly started their search.

Roughly five hours later, officials say the victim was recovered by public safety divers roughly forty yards from the shore in seventeen feet of water.

Authorities say the victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. An autopsy was scheduled earlier today to determine an exact cause of death.