HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Libraries are known as community hubs for a lot of reasons: after school activities, recreational use and of course, reading.
While every community has their own library people go to, there are some libraries across Indiana that stand above the rest.
Writingtipoasis.com conducted a study and found the ten best libraries in Indiana.
- Central Library – Indianapolis
- First constructed in 1917 with an addition offered in 2007.
- Some services include a high-tech learning area for kids, a special collections room, access to computers, free Wi-Fi and study rooms with access to a library cafe.
- Haughville – Indianapolis
- The longest continuous operating branch since 1896.
- Services include free Wi-Fi and stations to help early learning figure out how to use a computer. A unique feature a seed library to encourage locals to grow their own plants and food.
- Garfield Park – Indianapolis
- First known as Shelby Branch, first opened in 1918 and reopened in 2011.
- Services include computers, printers, computer stations and scanners, seed library and exam proctoring services.
- Martindale-Brightwood – Indianapolis
- Opened in 1901, the library has provided locals with all the books they could ask with several other services.
- Services include computers, free Wi-Fi, scanners, copy machines, study rooms and meeting spaces.
- Eckhart Public Library – Auburn
- Services include mobile printing services, meeting rooms and public computers. They can also order CPR training materials.
- Danville Public Library – Danville
- Had several renovations and additions since first opening in 1902.
- Home to thousands of books and services including quiet rooms and tutoring while hosting a range of events.
- Greenwood Public Library – Greenwood
- Library system in Greenwood began in the 1800s but library didn’t become a permanent fixture until 1900s.
- Frequently holds events, has a studio to take advantage of 3D printers and an AV room for visitors to work on latest projects
- Monroe County Public Library – Bloomington
- First opened in 1816. Specialized services for kids and teens and resources on family and local history are offered with several reservable spaces, computers and access to printers.
- Covington Public Library – Covington
- First built between 1913 and 1914 and known as a designated historic site.
- Garrett Public Library – Garrett
- Provides informational services and books to the community while aiming to support the community’s cultural and educational needs.
- Other services include mobile printing, assistance with computers and meeting spaces. The library also hosts yoga courses.