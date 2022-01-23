Boy, 10, dies in Indiana van crash with tractor-trailer

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy is dead after the van he was riding in collided with a semitractor-trailer in northern Indiana.

The LaPorte County sheriff’s office said Saturday that four other people were injured in Friday’s crash. Investigators say a semitractor hit a van that had stopped or was slowing in a southbound lane of U.S. 421 in Wanatah.

Crews in the area were directing traffic while a tree service truck was completing work. The driver of the semi is from Michigan and says he didn’t have time to react before the crash. The van had five people inside, including two juveniles. All five people were hospitalized. The results of toxicology tests are pending.