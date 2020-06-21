Boy, 4, accidentally shoots himself after finding gun

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has been wounded after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found inside an Indianapolis home.

Police say the shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex.

The boy was in stable condition at a hospital.

His father has been arrested and faces a neglect charge.

Police say the gun was not secured inside the apartment.

(This story was originally published on June 21, 2020)