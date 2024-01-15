INDIANAPOLIS — Brad Chambers announced Monday that his gubernatorial campaign has raised more than $8.5 million in a four-month fundraising effort.

According to a news release from Chambers’ campaign, Chambers, the state’s former secretary of commerce, said the campaign raised more than $8.58 million over the past four months.

Officials said that the Chambers campaign ended 2023 with $2.91 million cash on hand and has raised more than $300,000 since the year-end reporting deadline. The release said more than 95% of the donations were from Indiana residents.

This comes after Chambers announced his campaign in August 2023. According to previous reports, Chambers established his campaign committee for governor on Aug. 17, 2023.

“I entered this race clear-eyed about the challenges ahead in a field full of career politicians,” Chambers said in the release. “But in just a few short months, Hoosiers have stated loud and clear that they are ready to elect a proven conservative outsider and leader who has the vision and the passion to make Indiana even better.

“We’re just getting started, and I’ve never been more energized to sprint through the finish line and bring opportunity and prosperity to Hoosiers across the state.”

This comes after the gubernatorial campaign of U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. announced earlier this month that his campaign raised more than $2 million in the second half of 2023. The gubernatorial campaign of Indiana’s Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch also recently announced on social media that she raised $2.39 million in 2023 and has $3.7 million in cash on hand.

As of Jan. 10, Indiana gubernatorial candidates can officially declare their candidacy according to officials with the Indiana Election Division. A number of other candidates have already announced their intention to run for the position in 2024, including: