HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Brady Allen, the former star quarterback for Gibson Southern High School and the winner of Indiana’s Mr. Football Award in 2021, announced on Monday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

In his announcement, Allen said he was thankful for the memories he made, but sometimes “the best plans don’t work out.” Allen officially signed with Purdue in December 2021.

Allen’s high school stats made him a prized recruit, throwing for the second most yards in the state’s history.