TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Brandon Pritcher was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison.

Pritcher, who was convicted in July of murdering his 7-year-old son Leeam in 2020, was sentenced in Vigo County Superior Court 3. Appearing before Judge Sarah Mullican, Pritcher learned he would receive the sentence of 65 years in prison. Pritcher will receive credit for 928 days of time served.

Pritcher was arrested in September of 2020 after authorities were called to the 3100 block of South 9 1/2 Street for an unresponsive child. The boy was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died. According to court documents, medical professionals found several bruises and abrasions on the child.

According to the Indiana court docket, as part of the sentencing, Pritcher’s lesser charges were vacated, those included;

Neglect of a dependent resulting in death A level 1 felony

Aggravated battery A level 1 felony

Domestic battery resulting in death to a person under 14 years of age A level 2 felony

Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old A level 3 felony

Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury A level 3 felony



Pritcher’s confinement was ordered to commence immediately. He has been assigned a public defender for a possible appeal.