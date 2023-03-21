HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Center for Effective Lawmaking announced the release of the Legislative Effectiveness Scores for the 117th Congress on Tuesday, and it had good news for Indiana Senator Mike Braun.

Senator Braun was ranked 6th place in the list of most effective Senate Republicans. In their report, the CEL highlighted Braun introducing 80 bills, four of which passed the senate and three of which became law.

In addition to this, Senator Braun was also named the highest ranked Republican on the list of “Freshmen” senators exceeding expectations, and the most effective Republican Senator in Agriculture and Health. Braun also tied with Ron Johnson (WI) and John Thune (SD) for most effective Republican Senator in Education.

In Illinois, Representative Mike Bost was ranked in 5th place on the list of highly effective House Republicans, and Richard Durbin placed 6th on the list of highly effective Senate Democrats. Illinois Representative Danny Davis was named the most effective Democrat lawmaker in the House in Health, and Representative Rodney Davis was named the top Republican lawmaker relating to Welfare policy.