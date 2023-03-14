BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man currently has an active warrant out for his arrest and officers are searching for him.

According to a post from the Brazil Police Department, Nicholas Purtell, 40, has an active arrest warrant for failing to appear for the following crimes:

Sexual misconduct with a minor

Criminal confinement

Resisting law enforcement

Battery by bodily waste

According to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, Purtell’s warrant was issued on November 29, 2022.

The BPD is asking residents to report any information on Purtell or his whereabouts by calling Brazil Police dispatch at 812-446-2535 Ext. 5 or by messaging them on Facebook.