VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Health has reached an agreement to acquire Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

According to a joint press release sent out Wednesday morning, Regional Hospital “will continue operations with no intention of interruptions throughout the transition”.

The release also said that “pending standard regulatory review and approval, both parties will immediately begin the integration process”.

The acquisition includes Regional hospital’s related businesses, physician clinic operations and outpatient services.

The release addresses employees at Regional with the following information: “A dedicated team from Union Health’s human resources department will be working with Terre Haute Regional Hospital employees to begin answering transition questions and extending job offers.”

“We are grateful for what the future holds as Regional team members join Union Health in serving the Wabash Valley. Regional has a long standing and positive presence in our community and, together, we are excited about the opportunity to further improve access to innovative, quality health care in order to lead our community members to their best health and wellness,” said Steve Holman, President and CEO of Union Health, in the release.

Mywabashvalley.com reported on the possibility of a hospital merger in Vigo County in August 2022, based on legislation filed by Sen. Jon Ford and sponsored by Rep. Alan Morrison.

The following italicized paragraphs are excerpts from that report:

Two Senate Enrolled Acts in Indiana, SEA 416 from the 2021 Regular Session and SEA 298 from the 2022 Regular Session, allow hospital merger agreements to take place in counties that fit the following criteria:

A population of less than 140,000

No bordering county with a population of more than 250,000

Two hospitals that are both under the statewide comprehensive trauma care system

One of the two hospitals is a teaching hospital with a medical residency program

Predominately rural

In order for a hospital merger to be carried out through these laws, a certificate of public advantage, or COPA, application must be submitted to the Indiana Department of Health. COPAs traditionally displace antitrust laws and allow for states to approve and oversee hospital mergers and acquisitions.

The legislation in place in Indiana includes language that says that a hospital that has been issued a COPA may not be purchased by another hospital or system of hospitals unless the purchase has been approved by the Federal Trade Commission.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.