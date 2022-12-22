INDIANA (WEHT) – Officials say if confirmed by the Senate, Magistrate Judge Matthew P. Brookman will fill the vacancy created by Judge Richard L. Young’s assumption of senior status, a form of semi-retirement that will allow him to reduce his caseload.

Judge Young stated, “I’ve been on the District Court bench for 25 years. It is time to slow down a bit and take some time to travel and perhaps learn how to play the piano. I am thrilled that Judge Brookman has been nominated. He has great support in our district, especially in the Evansville legal community.”

A press release says Magistrate Judge Brookman was appointed to his current position on February 1, 2016, by the District Judges of the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to his appointment, Judge Brookman was employed by the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, where he served as the Chief of the Office’s Drug and Violent Crime Unit and Lead Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Attorney.

Officials say in 2010, Judge Brookman received the Director’s Award from United States Attorney General Eric Holder, in Washington, DC, for superior performance as an Assistant United States Attorney, for his work on the United States v. Jarvis Brown, et al. quadruple homicide prosecution.

The press release says should he be confirmed, Judge Brookman will maintain his primary chambers in Evansville and travel regularly to Indianapolis for hearings and trials.