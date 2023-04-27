BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Staffers at a Brownsburg elementary school face criminal charges after investigators say they told a 7-year-old student to eat his own vomit and failed to report the incident.

We learned new details about the lunchroom incident at Brown Elementary that led to disciplinary action for several employees.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office filed criminal charges against five staff members in connection with an incident in which a special education student was mistreated during lunch. Brownsburg Community School Police learned about the incident on April 12, although it occurred during a lunch period in February, according to the investigation.

The prosecutor’s office identified the staff members and charges as:

Brown Elementary Life Skills teacher Sara Seymour, 27; neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony, and failure to report, a Class B misdemeanor.

Brown Elementary Life Skills instructional aide Debra Kanipe, 63; neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony, and failure to report, a Class B misdemeanor.

Brown Elementary Life Skills teacher Julie Taylor, 48; failure to report, a Class B misdemeanor.

Brown Elementary Life Skills instructional aide Kristen Mitchell, 38; failure to report, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Kids Count registered behavioral technician Megan King, 24; failure to report, a Class B misdemeanor

Sara Seymour (left) and Debra Kanipe (right)/Hendricks County Jail

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, Seymour advised a 7-year-old Life Skills student that, if he vomited, he would have to eat whatever he threw up. The child, on a tray provided by Taylor, indeed vomited, at which point Kanipe provided the child with a spoon.

Seymour and Kanipe stood on either side while the boy ate a portion of the vomit, police said. The child then used paper towels to clean up what remained. Mitchell and King witnessed what happened.

According to the probable cause affidavit, video showed the incident and the involvement of the five staff members. None of them reported what happened.

The termination process has already been started for Seymour and Kanipe, the district said. In an update Thursday, Brownsburg schools said the termination process has been initiated for the other employees charged in the case.

While the district and police previously said they had reviewed video evidence of the encounter, they had not disclosed the nature of the mistreatment.

Brownsburg Community School Corporation released a message to parents: