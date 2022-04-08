INDIANA (WEHT) — After being appointed to serve on a conference committee, U.S. Representative Larry Bucshon made some statements showing his stance against the Chinese Community Party.

“The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) poses a critical threat to America’s national security, economic vitality, and democratic values,” says Rep. Bucshon. “Not only has the CCP used the tragedies of a global pandemic to their political advantage, they also continue to engage in intellectual property theft and perpetuate crimes against humanity against their own people.”

The committee he was appointed to is responsible for finding a compromise between the Senate’s United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and the House’s U.S. Innovation and Competition (America COMPETES) Act of 2021.

“It is essential that we pass legislation that will give our country the tools and resources to thrive for generations to come,” says Bucshon. “I am thrilled to be selected as a Republican conferee to help negotiate this legislation to ensure America remains a global leader in the 21st Century.”

Officials say Congress must respond with legislation that fully meets this moment and adequately addresses the CCP’s threats.