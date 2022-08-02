WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) issued a statement after the Joint Committee on Taxation issued a report this week outlining potential tax-related impacts of a proposed reconciliation bill, including heightened taxes on those making under $400,000.
The press release from Rep. Buschon’s office says this bill, if codified, would directly contradict President Biden’s previous claims that he wouldn’t raise taxes for those who were making under $400,000 during his time in office.
President Biden as well as House and Senate Democrats promised the American people they would not raise taxes for families with an annual income under $400,000. The facts are much different. Under the plan Democrats announced last week, middle and lower income Americans will see their taxes increase and be forced to send more of their hard-earned money to Washington. Government spending is already out of control and driving the worst inflation in over forty years. This reconciliation bill is just more of the same: tax the American people and use the money to fund a liberal agenda.Representative Bucshon