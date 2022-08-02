WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.-08) issued a statement after the Joint Committee on Taxation issued a report this week outlining potential tax-related impacts of a proposed reconciliation bill, including heightened taxes on those making under $400,000.

The press release from Rep. Buschon’s office says this bill, if codified, would directly contradict President Biden’s previous claims that he wouldn’t raise taxes for those who were making under $400,000 during his time in office.