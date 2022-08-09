LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg.

According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the Indiana/Illinois state line on Interstate 80. The truck driver had been driving eastbound, police reported, when the shooter fired two shots from a gray Nissan with Illinois plates.

Photos by ISP





The truck driver told police his truck had been shot at for “no apparent reason.” A state trooper discovered two bullet holes in the truck including the one that had entered into the cab and struck the cup holder and the can that had sat within it.

Police said a bullet was recovered and the truck driver was not injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the gray Nissan with Illinois plates is asked to contact the Indiana State Police at (219) 696-6242. Callers can remain anonymous.