SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The building that formerly housed Burger Chef in Speedway is expected to be torn down, according to officials with the Speedway Town Council. This comes decades after four employees of the restaurant were abducted and killed.

According to Speedway Town Council President Vince Noblet, the building, located at 5725 Crawfordsville Rd., will soon be torn down. In 1978, four employees, including Jayne Friedt, Ruth Ellen Shelton, Daniel Davis and Mark Flemmonds, were abducted from Burger Chef and were eventually killed. The case remains unsolved.

According to previous reports, Indiana State Police officials hosted a briefing in 2018 where officials revealed a photograph of a suspected weapon in the incident, a large knife. ISP officials have theorized in the past that the workers were kidnapped and killed by a robbery crew that were robbing area fast food restaurants.

Burger Chef

The Murder Sheet podcast has also previously kept up with the investigation, obtaining the FBI’s case file on the incident in 2019. Earlier this year, officials told FOX59/CBS4 that the reason they believe the case has not been solved in more than 40 years is because the crime scene was not protected and that forensic evidence and fingerprint evidence was destroyed.

”This is a case where I don’t believe the cavalry is coming,” Murder Sheet podcaster Aine Cain said earlier this year. “I think a lot of people take hope from cold cases that have recently been solved by DNA, and that’s wonderful, but given the mishandling of the crime scenes here, I think this is going to be solved by old-fashioned detective work.”