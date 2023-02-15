EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Cameras haven’t been a part of court cases in Indiana — until now. Beginning May 1, local judges can decide whether or not media can bring cameras inside their courtroom.

This comes on the heels of Code of Judicial Conduct Rule 2.17 being changed, which prevented broadcasting, recording or taking photographs of court proceedings unless approved by Indiana Supreme Court.

“This is the culmination of years of work and pilot projects with discussion and evaluation,” said Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush. “Trial court judges are in the best position to determine how to balance the importance of transparency while protecting the rights of people involved in a court matter.”

Under the new rule, cameras are still not allowed in court unless approved by the judge. However, even if cameras are approved in local courts, minors and jurors cannot be shown on camera.