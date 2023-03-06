ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal for adults over 21 years old in 2020 in Illinois, but can you take cannabis bought in Illinois into neighboring Indiana?

The answer is: No. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Indiana.

A first offense of marijuana possession in Indiana could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, according to NORML.

“Possession of at least 30 grams of marijuana with a prior conviction for a drug offense is a felony punishable by six months to 2 ½ years imprisonment, and a fine of not more than $10,000,” the website reads.

Indiana considers possession of THC, the active chemical in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to distribute marijuana, growing marijuana, or operating a drug house as serious offenses.

State law exempts CBD (cannabidiol) products that have a low THC content from the state’s criminal definition of marijuana, making them legal to possess and sell in accordance with applicable licensing laws.

Sunnyside, which operates cannabis dispensaries in Illinois, currently runs a dispensary just over the western border of Indiana, at 369 Lynch Drive, Danville.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has historically not supported Indiana legalizing marijuana for either medical or recreational use, often deferring to federal law when the subject is broached. In the wake of Illinois legalizing recreational cannabis use, Holcomb stated, “I’m not convinced that legalization will lead anyone to the promised land… I’ve asked the federal government to enforce the law as it is, and I’ve let them know that we’re a law-and-order-state.”