INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Teenagers will be taking over the capital to participate in a mock government event. Students of the Indiana YMCA Youth and Government (INYaG) program will be participating in the Model Government Conference (MGC) on Feb. 25-27.

Students of the INYaG program have spent part of each academic year since 1965 meeting in local community and school based delegations. The purpose of these delegations has been to discuss and debate issues that affect Indiana citizens and to propose relevant legislation.

Their work leads up to the MGC which is a three day model conference. The conference will consists of a Youth General Assembly, an Executive Program, a Model Supreme Court and an introductory program designed for middle school students.

About 130 students from across the state participate every year from delegations that have represented big cities and small towns of Indiana. The MGC provides a learning experience for young people and a public forum to recognize the abilities and capabilities of youth.

Participants are given the chance to have a better understanding of local, state, national and international concerns. Students will also study and debate public issues, explore careers in public service, interact with adult and youth leaders involved in decision-making processes and learn to appreciate the diversity of viewpoints on public issues.

Observers can see the youth in action by attending the Youth Governor’s Reception on Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Celebration Banquet on Feb. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. The reception is at the Indiana Statehouse Rotunda and the banquet is at the Victory Ballroom in the Hilton Indianapolis.

The address for the Indiana Statehouse is 200 West Washington Street and the address for the Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites is 120 West Market Street.