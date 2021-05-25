Capitol breach suspect arrested in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A suspect wanted in connection to the Jan. 6 capitol riots was arrested Tuesday in Vincennes, according to court documents.
A complaint was brought against Jonathan Ace Sanders, Sr. May 14 in federal court and an arrest warrant was issued for knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Sanders was arrested Tuesday in Vincennes. This is a developing story. Continue following MyWabashValley.com for updates.