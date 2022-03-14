INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan and U.S. Rep. Jim Baird will announce state and federal efforts to curb catalytic converter thefts on Monday.

The legislation, which was signed into law last week, limits cash payouts for detached catalytic converters at $25 per transaction per day. Lawmakers say this will reduce the incentive for thieves. The law also states only salvage recyclers licensed with the Secretary of State’s office can buy or sell catalytic converters.

“Each of our 92 counties connect to the state via the statewide voter registration system – and therefore, each county is a part of our critical infrastructure in Indiana,” Secretary Sullivan said. “As turmoil abroad increases daily, we know our foreign enemies are using new digital tools to try to influence or change our elections. We can only stop them by using the latest security tools and keeping a constant watch.”

The law will go into effect on July 1.