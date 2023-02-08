HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – CenterPoint Energy has released a statement apologizing to residents of three southeastern Indiana cities for putting a “disproportionate amount of propane” into its natural gas system on December 24, 2022.

Firefighters in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville responded to over 100 calls of gas and carbon monoxide issues, according to Clarksville town manager Kevin Baity. Four people were sent to the hospital and several homes and businesses had to be evacuated.

“While our initial indications were that there were no issues with our system, with the assistance of a third party, we investigated whether our operations could have contributed to the reports in the three communities,” CenterPoint said in the release. “We regret that our initial indications were incorrect and accept our responsibility for the error.”

CenterPoint has suspended operations at its Jeffersonville propane air facility. The full statement from CenterPoint can be read below: