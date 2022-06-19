Rioters climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on January 6th. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A central Indiana man has pleaded guilty to carrying a loaded gun on the Capitol grounds and assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say 57-year-old Mark Andrew Mazza of Shelbyville pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Mazza brought a revolver to the Capitol but lost possession of the revolver.

He made his way to a tunnel area with doors leading into the Capitol and joined a group effort to push through 20 officers defending the tunnel entrance. Records say he also wrestled a baton from an officer’s hand and struck an officer in the arm.