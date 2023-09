HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Remember those “A” through “F letter grades the state of Indiana used to evaluate school performance? They are now a thing of the past. A new approach is beginning that is more like a report card.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Aleksandra Appelton, reporter for Chalkbeat, an education news website, to discuss the new changes. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

You can read Aleksandra Appleton’s story here.