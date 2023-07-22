HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Princeton Water Department is issuing a precautionary boil advisory due to water repairs on July 22.

According to officials, customers on S. Gibson Street between E. Illinois and E. Ohio are affected. While the potential contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the city is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Officials also are advising customers to continue boiling all water until notified it is no longer necessary.

The city is implementing the advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding additional precautionary steps that may safeguard the health of public water supply system customers.

Further information may be obtained by contacting Princeton Utilities at 812-385-3343.