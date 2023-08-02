BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A commemorative historical marker will be placed on the corner of National Ave. in Clay County to recognize labor organizer and Brazil native, Jimmy Hoffa.

A dedication of that marker will take place on August 8 at 11:00 a.m. at the northeast corner of National Ave, or U.S. Highway 40 and Indiana 59. The public is invited to attend the event that recognizes Hoffa’s efforts for the advocation of labor and workers’ rights.

The marker is titled James R. ‘Jimmy’ Hoffa and the following text will be displayed:

“Jimmy Hoffa was born in Brazil, Indiana in 1913. His family struggled with poverty, inspiring him to become an organized labor leader during the Great Depression. He became active in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the 1930s and served as General President, 1957-71. In 1964, he forged a national trucking agreement, raising wages for over 400,000 workers. As General President, Hoffa opposed discrimination, supported efforts to reduce poverty, and organized a political action committee for Teamster families to lobby for labor issues. Under his leadership, Teamsters membership rose to over two million workers. Hoffa was the subject of many investigations and was convicted of jury tampering in 1964. He disappeared in 1975.” James R. ‘Jimmy’ Hoffa Commemorative Historical Marker

This historical marker is just the fourth state marker to be installed in Clay County. For a list of other markers in the county, visit the Indiana Historical Bureau State Markers webpage.