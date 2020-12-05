Coal industry arguing reliability for Indiana protection

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two large coal companies have started a new lobbying push as Indiana legislators are poised to again consider steps that could bolster the industry facing a shift toward renewable energy sources.

Oklahoma-based Alliance Coal and Terre Haute-based Hallador Energy launched a new trade association named Reliable Power, aiming to rebrand coal from a polluting, low-tech fuel into a reliable source of electricity. Republican lawmakers are preparing proposals for the upcoming legislative session that they say will address stability and reliability on the electrical grid.

Environmental and consumer groups, however, worry that legislation could stall the growth of wind and solar power.

(This story was originally published on December 5, 2020)

