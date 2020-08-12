Colts unveil new Indiana license plate design

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new Colts license plate design Wednesday, featuring the iconic Colts horseshoe logo.

Fans who wish to switch their current Indiana plate to a Colts one can do so online or by visiting a BMV Connect kiosk, BMV partial service providers, or a BMV branch. Fans who already have a Colts license plate and wish to update their plate can visit a license branch and request a duplicate or replacement plate for a replacement fee of $9.50 or send in an application for a duplicate or replacement plate with a check or money order for $9.50.

Funds raised from Colts license plates are deposited in a designated fund to help the state pay off Lucas Oil Stadium. More information on the plate can be found here.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

