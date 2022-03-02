INDIANAPOLIS – Reggie Wayne is in the process of adding coaching to his extended resume with the Indianapolis Colts.

One of the franchise’s most popular, prolific and decorated players has been targeted to be receivers coach on Frank Reich’s staff, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Things aren’t expected to be finalized for a couple of weeks.

Wayne, 43, would replace Mike Groh, who took a similar position with the New York Giants. His venture into coaching would occur where his NFL career began and flourished, and follow a stint as training camp intern in 2018.

Now, the room would be his.

The Colts selected Wayne in the 1st round of the 2001 draft (30th overall), and he would become one of the premier receivers in NFL history. He’s been one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in each of the last three seasons on the strength of ranking 10th all-time with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 yards.

Wayne was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, first-team All-Pro in 2010, and an integral component in the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI victory over the Chicago Bears after the 2006 season. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2018.

Wayne’s receptions and yards rank 2nd in team history to Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, but his 211 games are a franchise record. He played 14 seasons, tied with Peyton Manning, Robert Mathis and Adam Vinatieri for 2nd-most in team history behind John Unitas (17).

Reich first tapped into Wayne’s vast experience during the 2018 training camp. He witnessed Wayne’s playing expertise up close from 2006-11 when he was a member of the offensive coaching staff, including as receivers coach in ’11.

“Reggie’s the best,’’ Reich said at the time. “When you get a former player that’s done what someone like Reggie has done – which few people have done what Reggie has done – we’re always excited. But furthermore, when you actually coached the guy, it takes it to a whole new level of excitement because I know the kind of person and the kind of pro that we’re getting.

“I know his knowledge of the game, his leadership on the field – really, with the whole team – but specifically with the wide receiver group can be dynamic.’’

The internship was an opportunity for Wayne to determine whether coaching was an avenue to eventually pursue.

“It’s not an easy transition to go from player to coach,’’ said Reich, who followed the same path. “Everybody would think it would be seamless, it would be easy, but it’s a different deal.

“When you kind of go the (intern) route, it allows the player to make sure, ‘Hey, I know I love the game, I know I love being with the guys, but this is a huge commitment. And does it all work, does it all fit?’ It gives you a chance to grow into it without that pressure of going all-in right from the start.’’

Wayne would be the third former Colt added to the team’s revamped coaching staffs.

Cato June, a defensive mainstay from 2003-06, recently was named assistant linebackers coach. Also, safety Mike Mitchell, who was with the team in 2018, has been named assistant secondary coach.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.