INDIANAPOLIS — Findings from a lengthy State Budget Committee meeting Tuesday forecasted Indiana’s economic growth to slow down over the next two fiscal years.

Economists told the committee that Indiana is most likely approaching a “soft landing”—combatting inflation without falling into a recession. A newly released report showed revenues are exceeding the state budget plan by roughly $300 million, however, the state will have $500 million fewer dollars to work with than anticipated in the same time frame.

The report also showed despite 400,000 fewer Hoosiers enrolled in Medicaid, the projected need for Medicaid spending is $1 billion more than anticipated. Gov. Eric Holcomb said the latest revenue forecast demonstrates Indiana’s employment numbers are strong, but pointed out the Medicaid forecast must be addressed.

”The good news is we have reserves, so while we may have to tighten our belt in some areas, we can afford to weather these unforeseen impacts and/or a cycle,” Gov. Holcomb said.

The forecasts come as the IEDC requested nearly $300 million from the State Budget Committee for economic development projects, but named no companies involved. During the meeting, several democrats called for more transparency from the quasi-governmental agency.

”You don’t have a place, you don’t have a package, you don’t have a contract, why do you need to take this money down today the same day we find out we got a $1.5 billion economic problem?” State Rep. Ed DeLaney asked IEDC officials.

But Gov. Holcomb said if the state cuts funds for economic development projects, that could make matters worse for infrastructure and public health investments.

”We don’t want to lose sight of how we’re growing our economy because a growing economy is what funds education, funds health, funds all these programs,” Gov. Holcomb said.

As for tackling this Medicaid shortfall, Gov. Holcomb said his administration will bring a gameplan forward at the start of the next session that will consider a number of alternatives, but whether or not those include steep cuts has yet to be seen.