INDIANA (WEHT) – Changes were made to the Mid-States Corridor Project after community feedback.

The Mid-States Corridor Project Team has added three variations in the Loogootee area. Officials say the changes were made in response to community feedback following the announcement of Alternative P as the preferred alternative in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) that was released last April. Officials say that preferred alternative followed a path west of Loogootee. The team says The three additional variations include one that uses the path of 231 through Loogootee, and two variations east of Loogootee.

The team says INDOT was asked to consider these variations to reduce negative impacts to Loogootee’s local economy. Officials say these variations have the potential to support enhanced economic activity in Martin County and were also proposed to reduce potential impacts to the Amish community’s travel patterns.

The team says a combined Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and Record of Decision or ROD is expected from the Federal Highway Administration in mid-2023. Officials say a timetable for more studies is still being determined, but these studies are expected to take two to three years to complete.

Comments can be made through a comment form at the Project Office, by mail, by email at info@midstatescorridor.com or directly through the project website. Officials note for people to be included in the project record, please have their response returned by March 31.