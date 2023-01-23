HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Senate Committee on Agriculture heard from people on both sides of Senate Bill 134 on Monday. The proposed law would change the regulations around what animals local pet stores can sell.

Those in favor of the legislation say legitimate commercial breeding operations fill an important role and follow strict regulations to ensure the health of the dogs. However, animal rights activists say they are concerned the bill would empower unethical commercial breeders to continue mistreating dogs.

Several amendments have been introduced for the bill.