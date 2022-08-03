ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski have died after a crash in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 19 south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.

Congresswoman Walorski, Zachary Potts with the St. Joseph County Republican Party, and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thompson all died in the crash.

The northbound vehicle driver also died in the crash.

Senator Todd Young issued the following statement on the death of Congresswoman Walorski and her two staff members:

“I’m truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I’ll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time.” Senator Todd Young

Attorney General Todd Rokita, also issued a statement on the passing of the congresswoman and her staff:

“Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well. I have many great memories and stories of our time together in Congress and on the campaign trail. In addition to everything else, she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed. Our sympathies also go out to the families of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson who died in the same tragic accident. Hoosiers across the state mourn the loss of these public servants.” Attorney General Todd Rokita

FOX59 is working to find out more information about the crash and will provide additional details as they become available.