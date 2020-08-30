Consumer advocate: Plan won’t credit solar customers enough

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana office that represents the interests of utility ratepayers is recommending state regulators deny a utility’s request to compensate customers with solar panels less for the extra energy they send back into the power grid.

The Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor says in testimony filed with Indiana regulators that Vectren’s proposal that wouldn’t compensate customers with solar power. The arrangement to credit customers is called net metering.

It’ll be phased out beginning in 2022 under an Indiana law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Vectren seeks to end the arrangement earlier following guidelines in that same law.

This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020

