Controversial Indiana environmental bills inch near passage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawmakers approved two environmental bills Tuesday that critics say could damage the state’s ecosystems by scaling back current policy affecting water, energy and other resources.

A measure seeking to remove protections from Indiana’s already diminished wetlands was passed 58-40 by the House Tuesday and now heads back to the Senate for final approval.

The Indiana House also voted to advance a separate bill back to the Senate that would create a state-sponsored carbon market. Democrats and environmental advocates pushed back against the bill after it was amended to provide immunity to an Indiana company slated to begin the nation’s largest carbon dioxide storage project in 2023.