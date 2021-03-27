Convicted sex offender dies at federal prison in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A convicted sex offender died Thursday night at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

The inmate, 39-year-old Daniel Pye, was found unresponsive around 7 p.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified following the death.

“No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger,” the BOP said in a statement to the press.

Pye was convicted in the Southern District of Florida and sentenced to a 480-months in federal prison for traveling to a foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under the age of 18. He had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since April 23, 2018.