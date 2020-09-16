Conviction upheld in Rochester bus stop crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld a woman’s conviction in connection to the death of three children who were crossing the highway to board a school bus.
The court vacated the misdemeanor reckless driving conviction of Alyssa Shepard because it constituted double jeopardy.
A Fulton County jury convicted Shepard of three counts of reckless homicide. She was sentenced to four years in prison.
Shepard’s attorney said she’ll seek to have the case transferred to the Indiana Supreme Court.
(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)
